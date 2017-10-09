SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - California Gov. Jerry Brown and top lawmakers plan to spend $30 million helping young immigrants with legal services and college financial aid.

The Tuesday announcement comes in response to President Donald Trump’s decision to end a program that gives temporary protection from deportation to people brought to the country illegally as children or by parents who overstayed visas.

The plan includes $20 million to provide legal services for participants in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. It also includes $10 million in college financial aid.

The Trump administration says the DACA program will be phased out over the next six months if Congress doesn’t make it permanent.

More than 200,000 of the 800,000 program participants live in California.

A legislative committee will hear the spending plan Tuesday.