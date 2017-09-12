FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) - Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez will join a leading climate change activist and immigrant rights groups to announce a partnership to get out the vote in the upcoming Virginia election.

Perez is scheduled to speak Tuesday morning in Falls Church, along with Tom Steyer, president of NextGen America, about a new partnership with CASA in Action, Center for Community Change Action and America’s Voice. The alliance will work to elevate immigration as a voting issue in the November election.

After the announcement, organizers and volunteers will canvass their neighbors about getting out to vote on Nov. 7. Steyer will also be in Richmond on Tuesday afternoon for an event targeting economic prosperity, school improvement and other issues.

Virginia is one of only two states electing governors this year.