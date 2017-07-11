President Trump still wants to see a border wall get done, but it does not necessarily need to be part of the legislative fix Congress is working on for illegal immigrant “Dreamers,” his top liaison to Capitol Hill said Tuesday.

Marc Short, White House legislative affairs director, said Mr. Trump does believe a border barrier is critical to security, but “whether or not that is specifically part of a DACA [Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals] package or another package, I’m not going to prejudge.”

Speaking to reporters at a breakfast hosted by the Christian Science Monitor, Mr. Short also said the White House will not seek a new legal framework for fighting the war on terror. Instead, he said, the 2001 declaration authorizing strikes against al Qaeda and the Taliban is broad enough to enable carrying out the war against the Islamic State in Syria, and other terrorists elsewhere.

“The president believes that the current AUMF is sufficient for our needs right now. We’re not looking to change it,” Mr. Short said.

That marks dissonance with House Speaker Paul D. Ryan, who just last week said he would like to see an updated war framework come from the White House.

“What matters in my opinion is that we have one that respects the fight that we have in front of us, which is multi-content. I mean we’ve got ISIS in Libya. We’ve got ISIS in the Arabian Peninsula. We’ve got central Asia. So we’ve got a lot of fights on our hands, that we have to engage in, in order to keep the American people safe,” he said.