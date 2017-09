Hope Hicks is set to become the new White House communications director, NBC News reported.

Ms. Hicks, who formerly served as the director of strategic communications, has served as the interim communications director since Anthony Scaramucci was fired in July after just 10 days in the job.

She has been part of President Trump’s team since the early days of his campaign.

Ms. Hicks also previously worked for the Trump Organization and for Ivanka Trump’s fashion label.