URBANA, Ill. (AP) - University of Illinois officials say they can’t provide legal help to students affected by changes to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program but that they’ll try to connect them with lawyers.

On Sept. 5, President Donald Trump’s administration began dismantling DACA, the government program protecting young immigrants who were brought into the country illegally as children. New applications will be halted for the program, which has provided nearly 800,000 young immigrants a reprieve from deportation and the ability to work legally in the U.S.

The News-Gazette reports that two lawyers who are alumni of the university will be available to meet one-on-one with students concerned about the administration’s plans to repeal the program in March.

University officials say the lawyers will connect students with direct legal help if needed.

___

Information from: The News-Gazette, http://www.news-gazette.com