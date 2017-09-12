BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) - Indiana will host Charleston Southern on Oct. 7, replacing this weekend’s game against Florida International that was canceled because of Hurricane Irma.

Indiana athletic director Fred Glass announced the move on Tuesday, a day after FIU called off this weekend’s game and all planned games through Sunday - including men’s and women’s soccer, golf and volleyball.

The game contract between Indiana (1-1) and Football Championship Subdivision member Charleston Southern (0-1) has been signed, and the kickoff time will be announced at a later date.

The Hoosiers next play against Georgia Southern on Sept. 23.