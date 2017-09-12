Former UFC champion Jon Jones’s positive test for banned steroids has been confirmed, according to the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency.

The agency issued a statement to reporters Tuesday night confirming that the second urine sample taken after Jones‘ light-heavyweight title-fight victory July 28 over rival Daniel Cormier also had come back positive.

“Mr. Jones‘ B sample has confirmed the A sample findings,” USADA said in a statement. “Importantly — as previously stated — due process should occur before drawing any conclusions about this matter.”

ESPN first reported Tuesday night that the “B” sample had also come back positive for Turinabol, a banned anabolic steroid, for the Cormier fight, which Jones won on a third-round TKO.

Jones has denied knowing how the drug entered his system and had not, at least publicly, challenged the accuracy of the “A” sample.

Despite Cormier’s admission last month that Jones still won their second fight, it will now likely go into the books as a no-contest. The UFC has not said publicly what would happen to the light-heavyweight title Jones won, but the usual practice if a fight is a no contest is for the champion — Cormier in this case — to retain his title.

This is Jones‘ second failed drug test, the first happening last summer before the initially-planned date for the Cormier rematch and involving anti-estrogen agents clomiphene and letrozol — both steroid maskers.

Jones is widely considered one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time, losing only once in his career — a fight he already was dominating when he landed an elbow that was illegal by the margin of perhaps a couple of inches.

Because it’s his second offense with the USADA, Jones faces a ban of up to four years, which would likely end his career, at least at the world-champion-caliber level.