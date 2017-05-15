Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York on Tuesday became the latest high-profile Democrat to back the “Medicare for all” bill sponsored by Sen. Bernard Sanders, as the push for universal, government-run coverage gains steam in the wake of the GOP’s failure to kill Obamacare.

“Health care is a right, not a privilege,” Ms. Gillibrand said on Twitter. “This week, I’ll proudly join Senator @BernieSanders to co-sponsor Medicare for All.”

Support for single-payer care is emerging as a key test for Democrats ahead of the 2018 midterms and campaign to defeat President Trump, even though that contest is three years away.

Besides Ms. Gillibrand, Sens. Kamala Harris of California, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Cory Booker of New Jersey are among potential 2020 contenders who’ve backed Mr. Sanders’ bill ahead of its formal release on Wednesday.

Sen. Jeff Merkley, a liberal Democrat from Oregon, also supports the plan.

Progressives are emboldened by the GOP’s sputtering effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, saying Congress should now look beyond the 2010 law to cover the nearly 30 million Americans who remain uninsured.

A Kaiser Family Foundation poll from July said a slim majority supports the idea of getting insurance from a single government plan, though support was divided among party lines and shifted with language — for instance, more people like the idea of “Medicare for all” than a “single-payer health insurance system.”

Republicans are relishing the debate, however, figuring government-run health care will divide their rivals and be a liability next year for vulnerable Senate Democrats in states that Mr. Trump won by wide margins.

They say single-payer will inevitably lead to rationing of health care, while requiring onerous tax increases to pay for the program’s hefty price tag of up to $32 trillion over a decade.

“This idea is good for whipping up the far-left base — and bad for everyone else,” Sen. John Barrasso, Wyoming Republican, said in an op-ed for Fox News. “It will deliver worse care, inevitably leading to rationing. It also will be outrageously expensive for everyone.”