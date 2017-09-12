ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - Maryland will sue the Trump administration over its termination of a program that protects illegal immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children.

The Baltimore Sun reported Monday that Attorney General Brian E. Frosh is joining counterparts in California, Minnesota and Maine to challenge the president’s decision.

Trump Administration officials announced last week that they would roll back the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program over six months. President Barack Obama introduced DACA to shield the young immigrants from deportation.

The lawsuit claims the termination of DACA could result in the federal government reneging on assurances it gave to those who signed up to get work permits under the program.

A separate challenge to the DACA termination was brought last week by 15 other attorneys general. Frosh is not part of that effort.

