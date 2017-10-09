SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - California sheriffs remain opposed to legislation that would put new restrictions on their interactions with federal immigration authorities.

The California State Sheriffs’ Association said Tuesday that concessions demanded by Gov. Jerry Brown improved the bill but the measure still endangers public safety.

Meanwhile, the state’s police chiefs association dropped its opposition saying its concerns were addressed.

SB54 originally would have severely limited the ability for law enforcement officers to cooperate and share information with immigration agents. With changes announced Monday, it will now allow local officers to transfer immigrants to federal authorities if they’ve been convicted of one of some 800 crimes.

Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood says the legislation will now have minimal impacts on his agency but he’s concerned someone released from custody could commit a crime.