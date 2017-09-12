OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The Latest on a state senator from Oklahoma accused of grabbing his Uber driver’s head and kissing her neck while she drove him to a bar (all times local):

4:30 p.m.

An attorney for an Oklahoma state senator accused of groping an Uber driver says the senator has resigned from office.

Attorney Scott Anderson said Republican state Sen. Bryce Marlatt submitted his letter of resignation to Gov. Mary Fallin on Tuesday afternoon.

Marlatt was booked Tuesday morning on one felony count of sexual battery, arraigned before a judge and later released on a $5,000 bond.

A married father of four children from the western Oklahoma city of Woodward, Marlatt was charged after the Uber driver told police he grabbed her head and kissed her neck after she picked him up from an Oklahoma City restaurant June 26.

Anderson said he had no further comment about the allegations against Marlatt.

If convicted, Marlatt faces up to 10 years in prison.

___

9:55 a.m.

