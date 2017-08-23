President Trump doesn’t have to read Hillary Clinton’s new book about the election because he already knows “What Happened,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Tuesday.

“I think it is pretty clear to the president what happened,” she said.

In excerpts of Mrs. Clinton’s upcoming book, “What Happened,” the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee spreads around the blame for her stunning loss to Mr. Trump in November.

Among those she blames are former FBI Director James B. Comey, Democratic primary opponent Sen. Bernard Sanders and Russia.