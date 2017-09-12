President Trump is ready to start cutting deals with Democrats to get tax reform passed, building on a common understanding that Americans need to keep more of their money, the White House said Tuesday.

The deal-making will get underway later when Mr. Trump hosts three key Senate Democrats at a White House dinner: Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota, Joe Donnelly of Indiana and Joe Manchin of West Virginia.

“The president is reaching across the aisle to cut deals that help the American people,” said White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Mr. Trump struck his first big deal with Democrats last week, agreeing to a short-term increase in the debt limit and spending bill to keep the government open that was tied to emergency funding for the recent hurricane disasters.

The deal riled Republican leaders.

For the tax deal, Mrs. Sanders said there was already widespread agreement on both sides of the aisle that Americans should be giving less of their hard-earned money to the government.

“That is something that is a common goal that a lot of people want to come together on,” she said.

Republicans and Democrats remain starkly divided over giving tax cuts to the wealthiest Americans. But Mrs. Sanders said that is where the president’s deal-making skills will come into play.

“The president, I think, has demonstrated both in the business world and as president that he can make deals and that certainly is what he is planning to do,” she said.