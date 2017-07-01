PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Portland officials have changed city policy after several City Council members appeared to violate the state’s open meeting law during a trip to a small Maine island.

The Portland Press Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2w91SPM ) officials announced Tuesday all events that involve at least three council members will be posted on the city’s online calendar.

The new policy comes after at least seven council members toured Fort Gorges on Monday to discuss safety upgrades to the island. The newspaper claims the meeting was only publicized after it happened when the city’s official Twitter account published a photo of the group.

Maine law requires public notice of meetings between three or more city councilors.

City spokeswoman Jessica Grondin says there was no public notice because the tour wasn’t a meeting.

