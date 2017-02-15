Sen. Chris Murphy said Wednesday that Democrats should offer a Medicare buy in plan as a step towards universal health care coverage.

“I think many Democrats are operating under the same aspirational premise. It’s just a matter of how we get there, and I hope a lot of Democrats and progressives will take a look at all the proposals that are out there,” Mr. Murphy, Connecticut Democrat, said on MSNBC.

Sen. Bernard Sanders, Vermont independent, is expected to introduce a Medicare for All plan today, but Mr. Murphy said a buy-in plan is a necessary first step towards universal coverage.



Prominent Democrats have already lined up behind Mr. Sanders including Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Kamala Harris of California and Corey Booker of New Jersey, all considered possible 2020 presidential contenders.



Mr. Murphy did say he wants to see Democrats and Republicans work together more in the future as well.

“I think we should be open to talking to the president in order to keep the government up and operating, in order to raise the debt ceiling, in order to protect the Dreamers,” Mr. Murphy said. “You’re going to have to be talking to the president or if not, Republicans.”

He said that the dinner Mr. Trump hosted with red-state Democrats on Tuesday over tax reform was a good first step toward working on the issue, but that neither the president nor Republicans have offered any specifics so he can’t say if they can find common ground.