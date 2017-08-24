Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick voiced his support on Tuesday for embattled ESPN anchor Jemele Hill, who called President Trump and his supporters “white supremacists” in a series of tweets earlier this week.
Mr. Kaepernick is the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who took a knee during the national anthem before football games last year to protest perceived social injustices, such as police shootings of black men.
Ms. Hill, the co-host of “SC6,” took to Twitter on Monday to express her discontent with Mr. Trump and his supporters.
ESPN issued a statement on Tuesday distancing itself from the remarks.
“The comments on Twitter from Jemele Hill regarding the President do not represent the position of ESPN,” the network said. “We have addressed this with Jemele and she recognizes her actions were inappropriate.”
Some progressives have criticized ESPN for refusing to stand by Ms. Hill and her condemnations of the president. Conservatives, meanwhile, say there is a double standard when it comes to politically inflammatory speech at ESPN.
They point out that former ESPN baseball analyst Curt Schilling was immediately fired when he ridiculed the idea of regulating restrooms and changing rooms on the basis of gender identity, rather than biological sex.
He had previously been suspended for comparing radical Islam to Nazism.
The song “Are you ready for some football?” was also yanked from “Monday Night Football” broadcasts in 2011, after country singer Hank Williams Jr. compared then-President Obama to Adolf Hitler.
Fox Sports Radio host Clay Travis also reports that longtime ESPN anchor Linda Cohn was recently suspended for saying the network focuses too much on politics, and not enough on sports.