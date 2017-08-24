Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick voiced his support on Tuesday for embattled ESPN anchor Jemele Hill, who called President Trump and his supporters “white supremacists” in a series of tweets earlier this week.

We are with you @jemelehill ✊🏾 — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 13, 2017

Mr. Kaepernick is the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who took a knee during the national anthem before football games last year to protest perceived social injustices, such as police shootings of black men.

Ms. Hill, the co-host of “SC6,” took to Twitter on Monday to express her discontent with Mr. Trump and his supporters.

Donald Trump is a white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself w/ other white supremacists. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 11, 2017

The height of white privilege is being able to ✌🏾ignore✌🏾his white supremacy, because it’s of no threat to you. Well, it’s a threat to me. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 11, 2017

Trump is the most ignorant, offensive president of my lifetime. His rise is a direct result of white supremacy. Period. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 11, 2017

He has surrounded himself with white supremacists — no they are not “alt right” — and you want me to believe he isn’t a white supremacist? — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 11, 2017

ESPN issued a statement on Tuesday distancing itself from the remarks.

“The comments on Twitter from Jemele Hill regarding the President do not represent the position of ESPN,” the network said. “We have addressed this with Jemele and she recognizes her actions were inappropriate.”

Some progressives have criticized ESPN for refusing to stand by Ms. Hill and her condemnations of the president. Conservatives, meanwhile, say there is a double standard when it comes to politically inflammatory speech at ESPN.

They point out that former ESPN baseball analyst Curt Schilling was immediately fired when he ridiculed the idea of regulating restrooms and changing rooms on the basis of gender identity, rather than biological sex.

He had previously been suspended for comparing radical Islam to Nazism.

The song “Are you ready for some football?” was also yanked from “Monday Night Football” broadcasts in 2011, after country singer Hank Williams Jr. compared then-President Obama to Adolf Hitler.

Fox Sports Radio host Clay Travis also reports that longtime ESPN anchor Linda Cohn was recently suspended for saying the network focuses too much on politics, and not enough on sports.

Sources: After Linda Cohn spoke out on politics @ESPN she was told by prez John Skipper not to come to work & to think about what she said. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 13, 2017

When reached by @outkick and asked about the suspension Linda Cohn declined all comment. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 13, 2017

So @espn suspended Linda Cohn for saying ESPN was talking too much politics. Didn’t suspend Jemele Hill for saying Trump was a racist. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 13, 2017