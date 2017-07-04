After months of consideration culminating in a heated city council hearing, the city of College Park, Maryland, on Tuesday night became the latest U.S. municipality to open municipal elections to noncitizen voters, The Diamondback newspaper reported Wednesday. The controversial decision occurred just days ahead of a filing deadline in the city’s November election.

The 4-3 vote approving the change to the city’s charter came after roughly four hours of debate, according to the student newspaper for the University of Maryland. Councilman Fazlul Kabir — a naturalized U.S. citizen who had earlier pushed for putting the question up for voter consideration in November’s election — abstained from the final vote, the paper said.

After his call for a referendum was voted down, Mr. Kabir proposed to amend the city charter to allow only noncitizens who are permanent residents — colloquially known as green-card holders — to join the city’s voter rolls. That amendment was rejected after a vote by Mayor Patrick Wojahn broke the council’s 4-4 tie.

The charter amendment as passed would accordingly allow for foreign students at the University of Maryland on education visas, for example, to vote in city elections, provided they have met College Park’s residency requirements for voting.

A contentious issue that drew out strongly worded testimony on both sides — one city resident supporting the charter change charged opponents as “white supremacists” exhibiting “xenophobia,” the Diamondback reported — it remains to be seen if Tuesday’s outcome will spur irate citizens to challenge the council’s incumbents in this November’s election.

According to the city government website, persons wishing to run for city council or mayor must file the requisite paperwork — including a petition for candidacy signed by registered voters — no later than 4 p.m. on Sept. 22.

College Park holds municipal elections in odd-numbered years in November, and they are conducted by city officials separate from county, state and federal races, for which voters must be U.S. citizens. The charter amendment will not be in place this time around, however, going into effect in the November 2019 election.