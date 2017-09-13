Congress’s approval rating remains at its lowest point this year for the second month in a row, according to a new Gallup poll released Wednesday.

The poll shows a congressional approval rating of 16 percent for early September, the same number Congress garnered in early August. Lawmakers were in recess for most of August, so the early September number is likely a reflection of minimal activity.

Congress‘ highest rating this year was 28 percent in February, the first poll taken after President Trump and the new Congress were sworn in. The number has fairly consistently dropped since then.

Republicans’ approval of Congress, which their party controls, also remains low at 18 percent. This is up from the August number at 16 percent, but a steep drop from the 50 percent approval back in February.

The poll was taken Sept. 6-10 among 1,022 adults via telephone interviews with a margin of error of +/- of 4 percent.