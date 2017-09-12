Acting Homeland Security Secretary Elaine Duke ordered federal agencies to identify and stop use of any products or services supplied by AO Kaspersky Lab, saying the U.S. fears the company’s ties to Russian intelligence operatives.

The new directive applies to the entire executive branch, which comprises nearly every federal government office, excluding only the courts and Congress.

In a statement, Homeland Security said Kaspersky’s anti-virus products give the company broad access to files on computers, which in turn opens the computers up to being compromised.

“The Department is concerned about the ties between certain Kaspersky officials and Russian intelligence and other government agencies, and requirements under Russian law that allow Russian intelligence agencies to request or compel assistance from Kaspersky and to intercept communications transiting Russian networks,” the department said in a memo describing the new order.

“The risk that the Russian government, whether acting on its own or in collaboration with Kaspersky, could capitalize on access provided by Kaspersky products to compromise federal information and information systems directly implicates U.S. national security,” Homeland Security said.