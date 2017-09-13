President Trump on Wednesday declared a National Hispanic Heritage Month, citing the accomplishments of Hispanic Americans and the many contributions that they make to the U.S.

“From America’s earliest days, Hispanic Americans have played a prominent and important role in our national heritage, and Hispanic Americans continue to embody the pioneering spirit of America today,” read the proclamation that recognized Sept. 15 through Oct. 15 as National Hispanic Heritage Month.

Just days ago, Mr. Trump was being assailed as an anti-Hispanic bigot and racist after he ended an Obama-era amnesty for illegal immigrants brought to the U.S. as children.

The president gave Congress six months to address those young adult illegal immigrants, known as Dreamers, and has pleaded to work with Democrats to find a solution.

Designating special months has previously caused problems for Mr. Trump. He weathered criticism in June for breaking with tradition by not designating June as LGBT Pride Month.

In declaring a Hispanic Heritage Month, Mr. Trump noted Hispanic Americans contributions as small-business owners and as distinguished members of the U.S. military, including 60 Medal of Honor recipients.

Mr. Trump, who at times has had a rocky relationship with Mexico, found reason to celebrate U.S. ties to its neighbors to the south.

“Hispanic Americans strengthen our bonds with our Latin American neighbors, with whom we share a rich history. We are united with them in hemispheric solidarity, based on a shared commitment to democratic principles,” said the proclamation.

“To secure a more prosperous, free Western Hemisphere, we are working to advance and maintain democracy in the region and secure free and fair trade among our regional partners. My Administration is dedicated to securing human rights in Cuba and Venezuela, and strengthening our cultural and philosophical ties with all our Latin American partners,” it said.