President Trump will host Congress’ Democratic leaders at a White House dinner Wednesday, as he continues to seek bipartisan buy-in for tax reform and other top priorities.

The White House added the president’s dinner with Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi to a schedule that already included bipartisan meetings to cultivate support for tax reform.

The president has been looking to make more deals with Mr. Schumer and Mrs. Pelosi after they struck a deal on the debt limit and spending last week.

Mr. Trump was already scheduled to meet with more than a dozen lawmakers from both parties Wednesday afternoon.

It’s part of an aggressive push by Mr. Trump to pass tax reform.

The effort kicked into high gear after he struck a deal last with Mr. Schumer and Mrs. Pelosi to break the logjam in Congress to pass a short-term debt limit increase and spending bill to keep the government open that was tied to emergency funds for federal response to the recent hurricane disasters.

The deal rankled Republicans but Mr. Trump saw it as an opening to get his stalled agenda moving.

The president dined with three key Democratic senators Tuesday at the White House.

He’s also planning to stump for the plan in as many as 13 states with Democratic senators in coming weeks, according to White House officials.

“As the president is committed to getting tax relief for middle-class Americans passed and is willing to work with Democrats and Republicans to do it, you can expect him to go to states he won that have a Democrat senator, states with strong Republican support that are going to be important voices on the issue moving forward,” said a White House official.