A quartet of Senate Republicans unveiled an 11th-hour bill Wednesday that would repeal Obamacare by scrapping its mandates and letting states decide what to do with their batch of federal health care dollars.

Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said the plan offers Republicans their last crack at repeal before a Sept. 30 deadline to get something done under the 2017 budget, which helps the GOP avoid a Democratic filibuster.

He said failure to rally around his bill would clear the way for one of two bad options for conservatives — more Obamacare or the government-run, single-payer system pushed by Sen. Bernard Sanders.

“It’s the best and last hope for the Republican Party to show that we have ideas, and that our ideas are better than our friends’ on the other side,” Mr. Graham said, flanked by co-sponsors Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Dean Heller of Nevada and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin.

They say block-granting federal money to the states is a win-win for President Trump, who promised repeal during the campaign, and congressional Republicans who’ve clamored to devolve power from Washington to the states.

The bill would immediately repeal Obamacare’s individual mandate requiring people to get covered or pay a tax and its rule requiring large employers to provide adequate coverage or face crippling penalties. It also scraps the 2010 law’s tax on medical device sales.

“We take the dollars that are left and we split it among the states,” Mr. Cassidy said, saying the money will be allocated based on each state’s share of the U.S. population and, later, on enrollment in relevant programs.

Republican leaders are greeting the plan warily, however, as they try to move on from the repeal push that disintegrated in July and complete a hefty to-do list before the end of the month.

Mr. Graham said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told him he’d have to gather 50 Republicans votes — Vice President Mike Pence would break the tie — and a score from the Congressional Budget Office to get anywhere.

Meanwhile, some governors fear their states would lose out when block grants replaced replaced Obamacare’s open-ended entitlements. Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, a Republican leader the program is designed to empower, told a Senate panel last week the plan would “dramatically, negatively” affect his state.

Bill sponsors said they simply want to put states on a level playing field by 2026, particularly after some states expanded Medicaid insurance for the poor under Obamacare and some did not. Conservatives in non-expansion states had been counting on congressional Republicans to repeal the 2010 law and justify their decision to leave federal dollars on the table.

Sen. John McCain, Arizona Republican and critical swing vote, said last week he supported the new effort — Mr. Graham is a good friend — though walked it back a bit later on, saying he wanted to see hearings, open debate and buy-in from the states.

Some conservatives have reacted coolly to the plan, since it would let states ease away from Obamacare’s regulations on insurers instead of scrapping them outright.

Mr. Johnson said his colleagues shouldn’t hold out for a perfect bill.

“This is our last shot,” he said.

Democrats, meanwhile, blasted the bill ahead of its formal release, saying it’s time to focus on a bipartisan effort to shore up the individual market as it exists under Obamacare.

“According to most reporting, it would take away even more benefits, and hurt average Americans even more than the previous bills that were defeated,” Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer said.

About a quarter of his caucus has moved onto the next fight — a push for universal coverage provided by the federal Medicare program.

Mr. Sanders, Vermont independent, is set to release his long-awaited bill “Medicare for all” bill Wednesday with much fanfare, cheered on by his rabid supporters and Republicans who see it as a serendipitous cudgel against Democrats ahead of a thorny campaign season.

Mr. Graham said his idea will win out in the end.

“Bernie,” he said, “this ends your dream of a single-payer health system for America.”