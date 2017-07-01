BOSTON (AP) - Immigrants with temporary protected status are asking Republican Gov. Charlie Baker to support their efforts to remain in the United States.

Members of the TPS Committee of Massachusetts on Wednesday delivered about 4,000 letters to Baker’s office, asking that he schedule a meeting with them and publicly call on President Donald Trump to renew the program for people who came to the U.S. from Central America and Haiti.

The federal government can designate countries for TPS because of conditions such as civil unrest or natural disaster. The Trump administration has signaled that it might not continue the program indefinitely.

That worries Jose Palma, of Lynn, who grew up during the civil war in El Salvador. He was granted temporary protected status in 2001 and has since graduated college and worked as a paralegal.