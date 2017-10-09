CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Three West Virginia inmates who became eligible for parole under a state law concerning juvenile offenders will find out whether they’ll go free.

A state parole board has scheduled hearings Wednesday for William Wayne, Lawrence Redman and Larry Hall II. They are serving life sentences for first-degree murder in separate incidents.

In 2014, state lawmakers enacted a measure allowing parole after 15 years for offenders who were convicted of serious crimes at age 17 and younger. The parole board applied the legislation retroactively and identified seven juvenile lifers in murder cases.

Wayne, Redman and Hall were denied bids for freedom in 2014 after the Legislature passed the new law.

The Legislature’s action came after the U.S. Supreme Court in 2012 banned mandatory life without parole for juveniles convicted of murder.