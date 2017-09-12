Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton said Wednesday that former FBI Director James Comey was fired for “the wrong reason.”

“He should not have been fired for Russia,” Mrs. Clinton said on NBC News. “He should have been disciplined — whether or not fired that’s not for me to say — but he should’ve been disciplined for the way he behaved on the email investigation.”

The former presidential contender kicked off the book tour this week for her campaign tell-all, “What Happened.”

Mr. Comey has been of particular interest in the book since Mrs. Clinton argues he played a pivotal role in the 2016 election.

“The role that he played historically was determinative,” she said.

She also slammed Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with a Russian official who he was told had compromising information on Mrs. Clinton, calling his initial claim that the meeting was to discuss Russian adoptions “ridiculous.”

“It’s another absurd lie to cover up what really was going on, which I hope we finally uncover and understand,” she said.