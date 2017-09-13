President Trump has filled out the White House press shop, making officials the promotion of longtime adviser Hope Hicks to communications director and appointing former Washington Times columnist Mercedes Schlapp as senior adviser for strategic communications.

They were among four new appointments the White House announced Tuesday, completing a reorganization of the press shop after a major shakeup in July.

Ms. Hicks had served as interim communications director since shortly after the July 31 ouster of Anthony Scaramucci, who served for just 10 days and whose brief tenure triggered the resignation of White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

The other new roles within the White House communications team are Raj Shah serving as principal deputy press secretary and Steven Cheung as director of strategic response.

Mr. Shah formerly served as deputy assistant to the president and deputy communications director.

Mr. Cheung previously served as special assistant to the president and assistant communications director.

Mrs. Schlapp’s weekly column will no longer appear in The Washington Times.