ATLANTA (AP) - Former President Jimmy Carter is defending President Donald Trump’s latest maneuvers on immigration law.

Carter told a college student forum Wednesday in Atlanta that Trump hasn’t actually ended an Obama era program that grants legal status to U.S. residents who were brought to the country illegally as children.

The former president suggests at Emory University that Trump’s actions are being misrepresented.

Carter says Trump gave Congress six months to address the status of so-called “Dreamers.” And Carter notes the president has waffled on whether he’d actually move to deport those residents if Congress fails.

Carter says Trump’s approach may motivate Democrats and Republicans to pass legislation, and the 92-year-old adds that Trump’s critics should give him credit when he does something that may not be so bad.