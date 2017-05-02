House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady on Wednesday said lawmakers plan to release a “consensus” tax reform framework the week of Sept. 25, as President Trump urges Capitol Hill to get moving on the process.

“We will release a consensus document with the core elements of big, bold tax reform the week we return, September 25th,” Mr. Brady said.

“Our timetable is still delivering this to the president’s desk this year,” Mr. Brady said.

“The president’s all in on this,” he said. “And not just tax cuts, [because] that gives us a temporary stimulus, but redesign the code so we can compete and win anywhere in the world, including here at home.”

Mr. Brady also said tax reform hinges on the congressional budget process. Republicans need to pass a 2018 budget in order to unlock a fast-track process they plan to use to potentially bypass a filibuster in the Senate, but conservatives have said they want more details on the GOP tax plan before they commit to voting for a budget.

Mr. Brady, who chairs the House’s chief tax-writing committee, is part of a working group that’s been trying to craft a tax reform plan for months. The group released a statement of general principles on lowering rates and simplifying the code over the summer, but major details on where the rates will land and how to offset the resulting loss of revenue in the short run still need to be worked out.

The group also includes House Speaker Paul D. Ryan, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin G. Hatch, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, and White House economic adviser Gary Cohn.

Mr. Trump has been urging lawmakers to get moving, saying the changes are needed even more in light of the recent hurricanes that have devastated Texas and Florida.

“With Irma and Harvey devastation, Tax Cuts and Tax Reform is needed more than ever before. Go Congress, go!” the president tweeted Wednesday.