MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating a police officer in connection with a sexual assault at a college football game.

News outlets report that the Murfreesboro Police Department confirmed Tuesday that the officer in question was the department’s Mark Todd, who was off-duty during the reported attack at the Middle Tennessee State University game against Vanderbilt on Sept. 2.

A MTSU campus police report says a man inappropriately touched a woman and made unwanted sexual contact with her inside one of the box suites at Floyd Stadium. The university says the woman was neither a student nor an employee.

Murfreesboro Police Public Information Officer Kyle Evans says Todd has been placed on decommissioned status in an administrative function during the investigation.

No charges have been filed.