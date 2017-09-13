Colin Kaepernick has some baseball-loving allies.

During Wednesday night’s game between the Boston Red Sox and the Oakland A’s, some fans unfurled a protest sign accusing the U.S. of being a racism-loving country.

According to photos posted by the Boston Globe and other New England news outlets, the fans unfurled a banner reading “Racism is as American as baseball” over the Red Sox’s iconic “Green Monster.” A sign draped over the edge of that close-in but very high left-field wall would be the center of attention for the entire stadium.

The banner was unfurled while the A’s batted in the top of the fourth inning.

“The banner, that covered a part of the Foxwoods logo on the wall, hung for about a minute before Red Sox security came and pulled it off while also removing the three people who had hung it,” reported Jen McCaffrey of MassLive.com, who was covering the Red Sox game.

Boston sports fans and teams have frequently been accused of racism, on grounds ranging from the basketball Celtics purported preference for white players to charges by Adam Jones of the Orioles (and others) that Red Sox fans yelled the n-word at him.