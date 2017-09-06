Sen. Rand Paul said Wednesday he’ll push for a debate to repeal the war powers resolution.

“I don’t think one generation should bind another generation to war. I don’t think the resolution in 2001 has anything to do with the seven different wars we’re involved in now. And so, yes, this is an important day,” Mr. Paul, Kentucky Republican, said on MSNBC.

Mr. Paul has long pushed for a debate on the war resolutions, but now as an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act, he’s forcing a vote. If the amendment succeeds, it would end both war authorizations six months after becoming law.

When asked why President Trump hadn’t been more vocal in his support of the measure, Mr. Paul said the influences around the president were changing his thinking.

“i think it’s very important who you surround yourself with, and I think the only voices in his ear now are, ‘We can win, we still can win,’ ” Mr. Paul said. “There is no winnable solution. That debate needs to come to the forefront.”

Mr. Trump was vocal about ending or scaling back resources to both wars during the campaign, but he has since said the U.S. will “win” the war in Afghanistan and promised to increase military presence in the region.