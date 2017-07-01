SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota lawmakers say low turnout at task force meetings on campaign finance reform may be a sign of dwindling support for changes in the law.

The Argus Leader reports that two meetings the Government Accountability Task Force held in Sioux Falls and Rapid City this week were poorly attended.

The sparse attendance comes after legislators began repealing a campaign reform measure in January, prompting protests at the state Capitol.

Republican state Sen. Jordan Youngberg of Madison chairs the task force created to revisit the repealed issues. He says low turnout could signal declining support for the changes.

Supporters of the campaign finance changes say the turnout is a result of poor timing for the meetings and the strong message lawmakers sent to voters by striking the law.

___

Information from: Argus Leader, http://www.argusleader.com