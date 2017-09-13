President Trump blocked a Chinese firm from buying a U.S. computer chip maker Wednesday, demonstrating to Beijing that he will oppose its acquisition of technology with potential military applications.

The president issued an order prohibiting a planned $1.3 billion deal for Canyon Bridge Fund, a Chinese-backed venture capitalist, to buy Lattice Semiconductor Corporation.

It was the latest in a series of get-tough trade move by Mr. Trump against China.

This time he used his power to block business deals under the Defense Production Act, which authorizes the president to to suspend or prohibit certain acquisitions that result in foreign control of a U.S. business when there is credible evidence it could threaten national security.

“The national-security risk posed by the transaction relates to, among other things, the potential transfer of intellectual property to the foreign acquirer, the Chinese government’s role in supporting this transaction, the importance of semiconductor supply chain integrity to the United States government, and the use of Lattice products by the United States government,” the White House said in a statement.

Lattice, a publicly traded company headquartered in Portland, Oregon, manufactures semiconductors for the consumer, communications, and industrial markets. Its primary semiconductor product lines are programmable logic devices, which are general purpose semiconductors that customers can program to provide functionality similar to chips that are designed and produced for specific applications.

The chips have military applications. Although Lattice no longer sells chips to the U.S. military, its biggest rivals do.