President Trump’s recent outreach to Democrats is what voters want and why they elected him, the White House said Wednesday, crediting him with doing more to forge bipartisanship in Washington that President Obama ever did.

“This president has done more bipartisanship in the past eight days than Barack Obama did in eight years,” said White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Insisting that Mr. Trump’s aggressive pursuit of deals with Democrats was a positive development, she said it was what he ran on in the campaign.

“This is not new. People listen and heard the president and that is why he is here today,” Mrs. Sanders said at the daily press briefing.

Challenged about Mr. Obama’s deals with Republicans, including the sequestration spending deal, Mrs. Sanders said that Mr. Trump has done more.