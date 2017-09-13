President Trump tweeted Wednesday urging Congress to move fast on tax reform in the wake of the recent devastation from hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

“The approval process for the biggest Tax Cut & Tax Reform package in the history of our country will soon begin. Move fast Congress!” Mr. Trumptweeted.

The approval process for the biggest Tax Cut & Tax Reform package in the history of our country will soon begin. Move fast Congress! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 13, 2017

The president met with a bipartisan group of senators on Tuesday night for dinner to discuss the tax reform plan. Although the administration has yet to release details of the plan, those who attended say they’re close to finalizing something.

“With Irma and Harvey devastation, Tax Cuts and Tax Reform is needed more than ever before. Go Congress, go!” Mr. Trumpadded.

Harvey and Irma have left several states, particularly Texas and Florida, with extensive damage that will likely take several months to recover from. Mr. Trump also announced he’ll be heading to Florida on Thursday to meet with officials, including the Coast Guard and FEMA, as well as first responders. He traveled to Texas a few weeks ago.