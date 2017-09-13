Sen. Bill Cassidy said Thursday that President Trump can help get his health care proposal passed through Congress.

“We need obviously the CBO to score more rapidly. We’ll be speaking to our individual senators to get on board the bill. We’ve already begun those discussions, very promising, and we need governors. We have governors calling us up saying they’d like to be on board,” Mr. Cassidy, Louisiana Republican, said on MSNBC. “The president can help with all that.”

Mr. Cassidy, along with Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, have drafted a health care proposal that Republicans see as their last chance to repeal and replace Obamacare.

“If he makes it a high-profile issue, it sharpens the mind, gets them on board,” Mr. Cassidy said, referring to Mr. Trump.

The Louisiana Republican also said that Sen. Bernard Sanders, Vermont independent, has unrealistic goals for his Medicare for All plan that he proposed on Wednesday.

“He would take away everyone’s employer-sponsored insurances, which has been the safe haven from Obamacare encroachments, he would further increase the taxes after taking the revenue that goes toward employer-sponsored insurance, and put about 110 million people, at least, on the Medicare a program, which is going bankrupt in 17 years,” Mr. Cassidy explained.

“So the American people better look long and hard at this empty promise,” he said, adding that Mr. Sanders’ plan would cost “billions.”

Several Democrats, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, have already signed on to Mr. Sanders’ bill.