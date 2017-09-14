BALTIMORE (AP) - CLEVELAND (0-1) at BALTIMORE (1-0)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS

OPENING LINE - Ravens by 8

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Cleveland 1-0, Baltimore 1-0

SERIES RECORD - Ravens lead 27-9

LAST MEETING - Ravens beat Browns 28-7, Nov. 10, 2016

LAST WEEK - Browns lost to Steelers 21-18; Ravens beat Bengals 20-0

AP PRO32 RANKING - Ravens No. 12, Browns No. 29

BROWNS OFFENSE - OVERALL (23), RUSH (25), PASS (20).

BROWNS DEFENSE - OVERALL (14), RUSH (10), PASS (T18).

RAVENS OFFENSE - OVERALL (20), RUSH (3), PASS (29).

RAVENS DEFENSE - OVERALL (4), RUSH (2), PASS (5).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - Ravens have won three straight in lopsided series between franchise that moved from Cleveland and one currently residing there. … Browns winless on road since 33-30 OT victory at Baltimore in October 2015. … Cleveland coach Hue Jackson was Ravens QB coach in 2008-09. … Baltimore QB Joe Flacco is 15-2 lifetime against Browns, with 24 TDs and 11 INTs. … This is second start for Browns rookie QB DeShone Kizer, who threw for TD and ran for one last week. … Cleveland WR Corey Coleman led team with five catches and 53 yards against Steelers. Second-year pro had five receptions for 104 yards and two TDs last September vs. Ravens. … Browns LT Joe Thomas has been in all 9,996 offensive snaps since joining Browns as first-round pick in 2007. … Browns RB Isaiah Crowell moved into ninth place on team career rushing list last week, though limited to 33 yards on 17 carries. … Cleveland safety Derrick Kindred got first career INT last week. … Browns WR Kenny Britt is 106 yards receiving short of 5,000 for career. … Ravens coming off first shutout since 2009, when they blanked Cleveland. … Baltimore forced five turnovers in Cincinnati, including four INTs. … Flacco did not complete pass in second half and completed nine overall. … Baltimore is 14-2 in September home games under coach John Harbaugh. … Ravens WR Mike Wallace has four career TDs vs. Cleveland, including two in first meeting last year. … Former Browns RB Terrance West ran for 80 yards and TD last week vs. Bengals. … Ravens CB Brandon Carr makes 146th consecutive start, most among active NFL defensive players. … WR Jeremy Maclin caught 48-yard TD pass last week in Ravens debut. … Ravens LB Terrell Suggs had two sacks in opener, 24th career game with multiple sacks, most among active players. … Baltimore S Tony Jefferson had nine tackles and sack in Ravens debut at Cincinnati. Fantasy Tip: Start Ravens’ defense is your league has that option; if not, Maclin has scored TDs in last two games against Browns and is developing into Flacco’s main target.

___

AP NFL website: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL