DALLAS (1-0) at DENVER (1-0)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EDT, Fox

OPENING LINE - Pick-em

SERIES RECORD - Broncos lead 7-5

LAST MEETING - Broncos beat Cowboys 51-48, Oct. 6, 2013

AP PRO32 RANKING - Cowboys No. 3, Broncos No. 14.

COWBOYS OFFENSE - OVERALL (4), RUSH (6), PASS (9).

COWBOYS DEFENSE - OVERALL (7), RUSH (1), PASS (13).

BRONCOS OFFENSE - OVERALL (14), RUSH (5), PASS (5).

BRONCOS DEFENSE - OVERALL (9), RUSH (10), PASS (19).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - Since ‘07, Broncos (.714) rank second and Cowboys (.686) third in September winning percentage behind New England’s .735 mark. … Dallas hasn’t beaten Denver since 1995, but last four games decided by two, three, seven and three points. … Cowboys one win shy of becoming first NFC team with 100 victories vs. AFC. … TE Jason Witten will break tie with Ed Jones (224) for most games played by Cowboy. Witten (11,947) surpassed Michael Irvin (11,904) last week for most receiving yards in franchise history. … QB Dak Prescott has 12 TD passes vs. three interceptions in eight road starts. … Prescott is 5-0 with nine TDs, no interceptions vs. AFC. … RB Ezekiel Elliott has 100 or more scrimmage yards in 12 of 16 career games, including 140 vs. Giants in Week 1. … WR Dez Bryant had six catches for 141 yards, two TDs in last meeting. … Since 2011, Bryant’s 61 TD catches are most in NFL. … WR Terrance Williams had 151 receiving yards, TD in last meeting. … LB Sean Lee led team with eight tackles in opener, had 16 tackles in last meeting with Broncos. … Even without sack in opener and final four games last season, Denver LB Von Miller ranks fourth in NFL history with .83 sacks per game since 1982. … Miller has 18½ sacks, four forced fumbles, fumble recovery and pick-6 in 20 career games vs. NFC. … CB Aqib Talib’s 33 interceptions since ‘08 most among active players. … QB Trevor Siemian had first career TD run in opener to go with two TD throws to Bennie Fowler III. … RB C.J. Anderson has 431 scrimmage yards with four TDs in last five games vs. NFC. … RB Jamaal Charles has highest career rushing average in NFL history at 5.44 yards per carry. … WR Demaryius Thomas second in NFL behind Antonio Brown with 497 catches for 6,937 yards since ‘12. … Broncos will honor former OLB DeMarcus Ware at halftime. Ware played most of career with Cowboys but won only Super Bowl ring in Denver before retiring in January. … Fantasy Tip: Elliott rushed for 104 yards on 24 carries vs. Giants, but Broncos held Chargers RB Melvin Gordon to 33 yards on 17 carries after his 21-yard scamper on first rush.

___

