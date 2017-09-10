Did you think the Washington Redskins had a problem at starting quarterback? Check out the Houston Texans.

Rookie Deshaun Watson will get the start Thursday against the Cincinnati Bengals — becoming the Texans’ ninth quarterback to start since 2014. Even more remarkable, that’s just under coach’s Bill O’Brien’s tenure.

Deshaun Watson will be Texans’ 9th different starting QB tonight since 2014, more than the Browns and the most in the NFL in that span. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 14, 2017

The Texans have started the following quarterbacks since O’Brien was hired in 2014: Ryan Fitzpatrick, Ryan Mallet, Case Keenum, Brian Hoyer, T.J. Yates, Brandon Weeden, Brock Osweiler, Tom Savage and now Watson.

Further, according to Pro Football Talk, the Texans have made 18 quarterback changes since 2013, starting and then benching and then starting the same series of QBs.

The Texans’ most recent move was giving Savage a half against the Jacksonville Jaguars before inserting Watson. Now in Week 2, the Texans appear to going forward with their 2017 first-round pick. Watson was picked 12th overall.