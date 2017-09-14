President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump hosted a reception Thursday for the White House Historical Association.

Mr. Trump told the guests gathered in the State Dining Room that the White House was “a place that I’ve grown to love and respect.”

“This is a House like no other.” said the president, noting that the White House has been defined by different words in its history, including “beauty,” “power,” and “coldness.”

The president said he has hosted “some of the biggest men” from “business and other fields” in the Oval Office. He pointed out he has also had women visit there. “Some are even bigger than the men,” he said.

Mrs. Trump also delivered remarks.

The white house historical association is a private, non-profit organization founded in 1961 by First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy with a mission to protect, preserve, and provide public access to the rich history of America’s Executive Mansion, according to its website.