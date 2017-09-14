President Trump tweeted Thursday that he did not make a deal with Democrats for children brought to the U.S. illegally, but indicated he has no desire to deport them.

“No deal was made last night on DACA. Massive border security would have to be agreed to in exchange for consent. Would be subject to vote,” Mr. Trumptweeted referring to the Obama-era immigration program Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, known as DACA.

Mr. Trump hosted Democratic leaders at the White House Wednesday night for a dinner on immigration reform. Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi released a short statement after the dinner, saying the meeting had been “very productive” and that they had come to an agreement on DACA.

While Mr. Trump disputed any deal with Democrats on the issue, he also indicated that he does not want to deport DACA recipients.

“Does anybody really want to throw out good, educated and accomplished young people who have jobs, some serving in the military? Really!…..” he wroteadding, “…They have been in our country for many years through no fault of their own - brought in by parents at young age. Plus BIG border security.”

But the president did double down on building the border wall between the U.S. and Mexico, one of his signature campaign promises, which Democrats have promised to oppose.

“The WALL, which is already under construction in the form of new renovation of old and existing fences and walls, will continue to be built,” he tweeted.

