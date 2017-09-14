President Trump toured a neighborhood in Naples, Florida, Thursday that was ravaged by Hurricane Irma, telling residents trying to put their lives back together that the federal government was there for them “100 percent.”

“We love these people. We’re going to be back, and we’re going to help them,” Mr. Trump told a group of people as he walked down a street. “I want to tell you we love you and we are there for you 100 percent.”

It was the president’s third visit to a natural disaster zone in as many weeks since back-to-back hurricanes hit Texas, Louisiana and Florida, keeping the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in high gear.

Earlier, Mr. Trump commended the “fantastic” job FEMA and Florida Gov. Rick Scott had done preparing and responding to the massive hurricane.

He later prodded Mr. Scott, a Republican, to run for U.S. Senate against incumbent Sen. Bill Nelson, a Democrat.

“I hope this man right here, Rick Scott, runs for the Senate,” he said.

Nearly half of Florida was engulfed by Hurricane Irma, which flooded streets, damaged homes and knocked out power to millions of people.

At a relief staging area for food, water and other supplies, Mr. Trump helped out at a refreshments table stocked with fruit and sandwiches.

He was accompanied by first lady Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, Florida Gov. Rick Scott and Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida.

“There’s Melania, she’s gorgeous!” said a woman in the crowd.

Mr. Trump had a difficult time fitting into the plastic gloves for handling food at the table, with one tearing as he put it on.

“They’re too small,” he said.

The president resorted to greeting people and pointing to the sandwiches for them to help themselves.

“Don’t forget a sandwich,” he said.

Florida’s southwestern coast is a haven for retirees seeking warm weather and beautiful sunsets across the Gulf of Mexico. Many communities are still cleaning up or without power or air conditioning.

In Lee County, which includes Cape Coral and Fort Myers, 66 percent of the area’s 290,000 electrical customers were still without power Wednesday.

Widespread outages led to long lines outside of the relatively few stores, gas stations and restaurants that had reopened.

The situation was even worse to the south in Collier County, home to Naples. Days after Irma passed, almost 80 percent of homes and businesses were still without electricity, and floodwaters still covered some communities entirely.

As of Thursday morning, the number of homes and businesses without electricity in Florida was 2.69 million, according to the agency. That’s 25.6 percent of all customers in the state.

• This story is based in part on wire service reports.