ALCOA, Tenn. (AP) - Former Indiana football player Camion Patrick is one of four men facing criminal homicide charges in connection with the fatal stabbing of an 18-year-old from Tennessee.

Alcoa (Tennessee) police said Thursday that Patrick had been taken into custody by Indiana University police and will remain in Indiana pending an extradition hearing.

Patrick, a 22-year-old from Knoxville, Tennessee, was charged this week along with Isaiah Wright of Harriman, Tennessee. Keshawn Lonnell Hopewell and Itiq Tivone Green already were charged with criminal homicide Aug. 3 in connection with the July 25 death of Caleb Thomas Radford of Maryville, Tennessee.

Police said Radford had “multiple stab wounds.”

Tennessee law defines criminal homicide as the unlawful killing of another person, and it’s a charge often given to bring a suspect into custody. When a criminal homicide case goes before a grand jury, the charge often is amended to something more specific.

The various charges that can fit under the “criminal homicide” umbrella include first-degree murder, second-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and vehicular homicide.

Indiana officials had announced July 24 that Patrick had been granted a medical hardship that ended his college football career while keeping him on scholarship. Indiana officials said Thursday that as of Wednesday, “he has been summarily suspended from the university.”

Patrick had hurt his anterior cruciate ligament during 2016 spring practice but returned to play in 10 of Indiana’s last 11 games, though he also had a late-season shoulder injury that required surgery. He caught six passes for 154 yards and a touchdown last season and also had four carries for 10 yards and a touchdown.

