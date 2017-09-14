RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A group that advocates for stricter gun laws says it will pump at least $1 million into state races in Virginia.

The Washington Post reported Thursday that Everytown for Gun Safety Action Fund is donating $450,000 to the campaign of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Ralph Northam. It also plans to spend another $250,000 on campaign mailers to support him.

The group is also giving $300,000 to Attorney General Mark Herring for his re-election bid. The Democrat is facing attacks ads from the National Rifle Association.

The New York-based advocacy group is largely bankrolled by former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

Northam is opposed to concealed guns being carried without a permit. He also favors a ban on assault weapons, expanded background checks and a limit on handgun purchases each month.

