The House approved a bill Thursday to speed up deportation of immigrants deemed to be part of gangs, calling it a critical step in trying to stem the rise of MS-13 and other violent transnational criminal organizations whose violent reach is increasing.

The legislation would give Homeland Security the power to identify and officially deem dangerous groups as gangs, and would let authorities detain immigrants who belong to those gangs until they can be deported.

But it proved deeply divisive, with the 233-175 vote falling mainly along party lines.

Democrats who opposed the bill said they feared it would scoop up people who weren’t gangs, and deny immigrants their rights.

Republican leaders, though, said immigrants would retain their rights to fight their deportation in courts, and said something needs to be done to stop gangs.

“MS-13 has turned my district into killing fields,” said Rep. Peter King, New York Republican, referring to Mara Salvatrucha, the Central American criminal organization that has become increasingly violent in U.S. communities.

President Trump has signaled he “strongly supports” the legislation and would sign the bill it if it clears the Senate.

The bill would still preserve the usual judicial process, meaning anyone snared in the gang designation could still argue their deportation case to an immigration judge.

The bill would also prevent migrants from claiming asylum or other special protections if they’ve been part of a gang. Analysts said some migrants who took part in criminal gang activity use their former gang membership as the basis to say they now need to remain in the U.S. to avoid getting entangled with their former cohorts.

Democrats, though, said they feared religious organizations and others that do immigrant outreach could end up being targeted as aiding gangs, and said they feared civil rights violations from giving Homeland Security more powers.

“This bill will promote widespread racial profiling,” said Rep. Don Beyer, a Virginia Democrat who represents the inner suburbs near Washington, D.C.

Rep. Barbara Comstock, a Virginia Republican and neighbor of Mr. Beyer’s, pointed to an MS-13 murder in 2015 in Alexandria — part of Mr. Beyer’s district — where she said a man was “left nearly decapitated.”

“Criminal alien gang members are growing in our region and around the country, and wreaking havoc,” said Ms. Comstock, the sponsor of the bill.