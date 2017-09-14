WASHINGTON (AP) - The House Ethics Committee has determined it will take no further action involving the arrest of Democratic Rep. Luis Gutierrez (goo-tee-AYR’-ehz) of Illinois during an immigration-related protest outside the White House last month.

The committee says Gutierrez paid a $50 fine and was released following his arrest for unlawful assembly. At the time, Gutierrez was showing support for a program that gives young immigrants protection from deportation and the ability to work and go to school.

Whenever a member of the House is indicted or formally charged with criminal conduct the committee must either initiate an inquiry or state why it will not.

The committee’s notice Thursday says it considered the nature and scope of the activity by Gutierrez and determined no further action is needed.