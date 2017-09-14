“Americans’ views on immigration and refugees mirror global unease. Both in the U.S. and worldwide, nearly half say there are too many immigrants in their country and four in 10 support closing borders to refugees entirely,” reports a massive Ipsos poll of 18,000 citizens in 25 nations who generally agree that global immigration is increasing, with “negative consequences.”

Among the findings: 75 percent of the respondents say “the amount of migrants” in their country has increased; 44 percent agree that “immigration is causing my country to change in ways I don’t like.” A quarter disagreed. Almost half — 48 percent — said there were “too many new arrivals” in their nation; 21 percent disagreed.

The poll also found that 42 percent said the impact of immigration in their homeland has been negative, while 21 percent said the effect had been positive. Another 49 percent said immigration placed “too much pressure on public services”; 19 percent disagreed.

The wide-ranging poll of 17,903 adults was conducted June 24-July 8 in Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Great Britain, Hungary, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Poland, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Turkey and the United States. The findings were released Wednesday.

CONSERVATIVES IN VEGAS

While never-ending palace intrigue continues in the nation’s capital, a bodacious group of Libertarian-leaning conservatives is meeting at a Las Vegas resort to focus on must-do tasks. The Conservative Leadership Conference gets underway Friday and stretches across the weekend with a noisy agenda and an interesting mix of 25 speakers.

Among those on hand to have their say: Americans for Tax Reform President Grover Norquist, talk radio host Herman Cain, National Review columnist John Fund, former Trump adviser and author Roger Stone. Former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio is also on the roster, and will receive a “Courage Under Fire” award — this after his pardon by President Trump following a federal contempt-of-court conviction in an immigration case.

Mr. Arpaio’s appearance has not been without complications, however.

“Event planners have moved the appearance to an undisclosed location away from the Las Vegas Strip amid security concerns because his speech coincides with a big Mexican Independence Day city celebration on Saturday,” The Associated Press advised Thursday. “Arpaio is being hosted by Nevada political consultant and blogger Chuck Muth. Mr. Muth says the decision to move the event was made after police and Tropicana Las Vegas Casino Hotel Resort executives discussed possible clashes involving Arpaio supporters and crowds drawn to the Mexican holiday events.”

THE TYRANNY OF OUTRAGE

“Remember when people used to let things go? When people would just get along, not hunt for secret meanings behind actions and ways to be offended for the sake of being offended? Thanks to the progressive left that day is done. These guys suck the joy out of everything. The simple things, the complex things — everything is now fertile ground for being offended, for outrage, for an opportunity to attack Republicans, especially President Trump. Being a victim is now a coveted status on the political left,” writes Townhall columnist Derek Hunter.

He cites the “fetishization of victim and the desire to make everything political,” plus the resulting generation of young people who “aspire” to be miserable and wallow in their cultural wounds.

“Members of the political left lead joyless lives devoid of the things that make life worth living. And that’s fine. I couldn’t care less if someone sees being miserable as the key to happiness. My problem with them is they aren’t content to suck the joy out of their own lives or to wallow in the bed of misery they’ve made for themselves alone. They want to use force and the power of government to drag everyone else into it with them,” concludes Mr. Hunter.

AND NOW THE BILL

Judicial Watch — which has long tracked White House expenses paid for with taxpayer funds — has released a new update on the total travel expenses for former President Obama. The cost: $105,662,975 and 27 cents, to be exact.

“It is troubling to see such massive amounts of money paid out for trips that appear to have minimal value to the public interest,” said Tom Fitton, president of the watchdog group, which bases its tally on travel records obtained through Freedom of Information Act requests.

Among the specifics: Mr. Obama’s appearance at a 2016 campaign rally for Hillary Clinton’s campaign rally in Orlando, Florida, cost $150,531 in hotels; $103,527 in air or rail fare; $11,589 in car rentals and $5,829 in assorted “equipment” for a total of $271,468.

The former president’s trip to Los Angeles in October to appear at two fundraisers and an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” cost $127,822 in hotels; $38,715 in travel fares; $24,326 in equipment and $4,992 in car rentals for a total of $195,855.

Yes, the watchdog group is also following President Trump’s travel expenses, which have so far totaled about $4 million.

WEEKEND REAL ESTATE

POLL DU JOUR

• 29 percent of Americans overall have a favorable opinion of House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi; 14 percent of Republicans, 20 percent of independents and 58 percent of Democrats agree.

• 26 percent overall have a favorable opinion of Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer; 17 percent of Republicans, 17 percent of independents and 50 percent of Democrats agree.

• 24 percent overall have a favorable opinion of House Speaker Paul D. Ryan; 44 percent of Republicans, 16 percent of independents and 19 percent of Democrats agree.

• 17 percent overall have a favorable opinion of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell; 28 percent of Republicans, 13 percent of independents and 14 percent of Democrats agree.

Source: An Economist/YouGov poll of 1,500 U.S. adults conducted Sept. 10-12

