Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco said Wednesday he isn’t fully healed after a back injury caused him to miss all of Baltimore’s preseason, but added he feels “really good.”

Flacco went 9-for-17 and threw for 121 yards in the Ravens’ 20-0 win against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1. He did not complete a pass in the second half.

“I felt really happy with [how I felt],” Flacco told reporters. “Obviously, after a game your adrenaline is going and you feel good. But, I definitely was very happy with how I felt and woke up the next day, and Tuesday, and how I feel today standing here. I definitely feel like I came out of the game great — just getting better and better.”

Asked if he was physically capable of throwing the ball 40 times, Flacco said there was “no doubt.”

“I have no limitations on Sunday when it comes to throwing the football, moving around, doing all those things,” Flacco said.

The Ravens play the Cleveland Browns on Sunday in their home opener.