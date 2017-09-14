NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - Jurors in the corruption trial of U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez and wealthy donor are expected to hear more testimony about trips Menendez took at the donor’s expense.

The trial is in its second week.

On Wednesday, the jury heard a pilot who used to work for Florida eye doctor Salomon Melgen testify he took Menendez on several trips on Melgen’s private plane to the Dominican Republic.

The pilot also testified he stocked the plane with Evian bottled water when Menendez took the flights because that was his preferred brand.

Prosecutors say the flights were part of a pattern of bribery by Melgen to get the New Jersey Democrat to lobby government officials on behalf of his business interests.