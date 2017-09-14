OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Republican Rep. Adrian Smith says he doesn’t fault President Donald Trump for reaching out to Democrats on immigration issues, but says he’s not ready to back a proposal that would give legal protections to immigrants illegally brought to the country as children.

Smith, who represents Nebraska’s vast, rural 3rd District, said Thursday he’s “not offended that the president is reaching out.”

But he criticized Democratic leaders for prematurely releasing details.

Asked if he would back a proposed bill that would extend legal protections to immigrants known as “dreamers,” Smith said he has concerns about “an amnesty-type of vote,” adding “if we take folks here today - technically illegally - and we all of the sudden say they’re legal, that does send some messages that I have a hard time with.”